You can get a free Bread 41 pastry with your coffee this week - here's where

By Sarah Finnan

October 12, 2020 at 12:12pm

Some might say that pastries tend to be more of a weekend luxury, but if they're going free...

Coffee is a given any day of the week. Easing the crossover from  "don't talk to me" to "happy Monday" territory, it's the only thing that really gets us out of bed in the morning and it certainly helps that our daily cuppa now doubles as a hot water bottle to keep our hands warm.

Coffee on its own is good, coffee with pastry is better though and Grand Canal favourite Annie's Café is giving away free Bread 41 pastries with all coffee purchases this week just because.

 

Only in limited supply, when they're gone, they're gone, so heading down first thing is highly advisable - the early bird gets the pastry or something like that.

Open 7:30am to 3pm, the offer is available from today until Friday.

Header image via Instagram/Annie's Dublin

