11 Great Things To Do In Dublin In In Less Than Two Hours Today

Weekends are precious, amirite? And you shouldn't be spending yours sieving through the endless possibilities of what to do in this city, you should exactly what to do RIGHT AWAY.

And, that's where we come in.

Here's a few things you can do in under two hours, to make you feel like you've done something this weekend, but also giving you the freedom to mess around with the other 22 hours of the day.

Because organised fun is the best fun.

1. Dublin Castle and City Hall

Two incredible buildings, one more awe-inspiring than the other, dripping with history and beautiful to meander through. They're also one minute's walking distance away from each other, which helps.

Easy to get to, close to everything, and you've the chance to check out the gorgeous Dubh Linn gardens behind the castle afterwards. Result.

2. Dublin Zoo

Big open spaces, a plethora of animals and an all round great day out, rain or shine. It's a no-brainer, really.

3. Science Gallery

One of Dublin's best kept secrets. The Science Gallery is tucked in nicely to the back of Trinity College, and it exhibits some of the coolest scientific showcases you could ever imagine.

Embrace your inner geek and get involved, you'll be dying to go back as soon as you leave.

4. Collins Barracks

A former military barracks turned Decorative Arts and History Museum, sure how else would you want to spend your Saturday?

The Barracks also always have fascinating exhibitions going on, for history lovers and non-history lovers alike. It's also absolutely free. Jackpot.

5. Deer spotting in Phoenix Park

Live out your childhood Disney dreams and go find your very own Bambi.

Sometimes the herd can be quite hard to find, but it is definitely worth the drive/cycle/walk to catch a glimpse of these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

6. Stretch the legs

Shake off the cockles and give your legs the break they need after sitting at a desk five days in a row. How about the breath-talking cliff walk from Bray to Greystones?

Walking that length means you should definitely treat yo' self to an enormous feed afterwards.

7. Thrift shop in Temple Bar

Do a Macklemore on it and snoop through some pre-loved clothes in the likes of Lucy's Lounge, Siopa Ella and Tola Vintage.

Temple Bar may be a haven for this sort of thing, but George's Street arcade, South William Street and Smithfield also have a lot to offer in the vintage fashion stakes. Treat yo' self, you trendy lot.

8. Chow down on some brunch

We like brunch, and we know you do too.

9. Go seal spotting in Howth

Just that bit out of the city centre to get away from the chaos, yet not having to worry about spending the weekend in a car. Perfect.

10. Bike tour of the city

Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the best way to see the city. Get involved with Dublin City Bike Tours, they're the best of the best.

Bonus points for getting some exercise in. Happy days.

11. Visit IMMA

On the beautiful grounds of the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham, The Irish Museum of Modern Art is the cultural, cool and thought provoking activity you've been waiting for.

Accessible, and surrounded by the most unbelievable gardens, not to mention food spots, you're pretty spoiled for choice with this Dublin 8 dream spot.

