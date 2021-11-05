7 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

Foodies, rejoice! It's time for the weekend and our recommendations are here!

Just a warning, there's not a healthy dish in sight in this post. This is a treat yourself kind of list, and we make no apology for it! Sometimes you just do need to treat yourself, no questions asked. That's the rule.

1. A Big Bowl of Pasta, Fellini's Pizza and Pasta

Location: Deansgrange

A pile of pasta is never going to go down wrong. Fellini's in Deansgrange does a wide range of stunning pasta dishes, including Tonnareilli ai Fruitti di Mare that comes with prawns, mussels, and clams. Delish.

2. Mac N Cheese, Bosh Burger

Location: Eden Quay

Yes, we had to include another cheesy pasta dish. This Mac N Cheese from Bosh Burger comes with a ton of crispy bacon, and we are drooling.

3. Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake, L'Gueuleton

Location: Fade Street

A little something sweet for after dinner - or as your dinner, whatever floats your boat. L'Gueuleton is doing this Guinness chocolate cheesecake with white chocolate mousse, salted caramel, and vanilla gelato. Dreamy.

4. Grilled Scallops, The Oar House

Location: Howth

For all our fish lovers, The Oar House in Howth has you covered. Try their grilled scallops with Clonakilty pudding and mushroom cream sauce to get your fix.

5. Crab Rangoon Padron Poppers, Happy Endings

Location: Temple Bar

Happy Endings never disappoints with their weekly specials, and this week is no exception. They have Padron peppers stuffed with a crab and cream cheese mixture, topped with apricot, habanero and cumin ketchup. Muy caliente!

6. Caliente Mexican

Location: PMACs Dundrum

Have a taste of Mexico from PMACs Dundrum. Caliente Mexican caters in the Dundrum pub now Wednesday to Friday 5-10pm and Saturday and Sunday 4-10pm, and they're serving these delicious churros.

7. Deep Fried Oreos, Mac Daddy

Location: Temple Bar

And if we hadn't tempted you enough, this will send you over the edge. These deep fried oreos from Mac Daddy are truly what dreams are made of. Not to mention they come with a white chocolate dipping sauce. We can't cope.

Where will you indulge this weekend?

Header image via Instagram/caliente_mexican

