7 dishes we can't wait to try in Dublin this weekend

By Katy Thornton

September 10, 2021 at 4:43pm

We can't get over how good all this food looks!

The weekend is upon us, and that means another round up of the best dishes Dublin has to offer.

1. Shakshuka, Baa Baa Café

We absolutely adore the Maghrebi dish shakshuka, and Baa Baa Café in Chapelizod does a stunning one. Loaded with feta and pomegranate seeds, this is the perfect breakfast for a Saturday morning. Baa Baa Café is open 9-4 on Saturdays and Sundays.

2. Parmesan and Mozzarella Arancini, Dash Burger

The perfect side doesn't exist... Wait, what could be better than tiny balls of cheese? Dash Burger on Kevin Street serves theirs with a sensational garlic truffle dip. They're open 12:30-9:30 over the weekend.

3. Locks Waffle, Locks Windsor Terrace

This one will be for the adventurous foodies out there. We've heard of chicken and waffles, but now we see Lock Windsor Terrace in Portobello is serving ox tongue and pickled mushroom waffles. We are certainly intrigued. Check out their website for opening hours and booking times.

 

4. Breakfast Burger, NoLIta

Who says you can only have burgers for dinner? NoLIta on South Great George's Street is serving a scrumptious breakfast burger and we love the way they think. They open from midday on weekends.

5. Duck Teppanyaki, Chai Yo

If you're in for an experience with your meal, the Chai Yo teppanyaki is for you. Duck always tastes amazing, and even better when you've watched it be prepared. Chai Yo is open until 11:30 on Saturdays and 10 on Sundays.

 

6. Malteser cannolis, Bubba's Dublin

Bubbas in Dalkey has come up with a new cannoli recipe and we are obsessed. This Malteser stuffed dessert looks absolutely delicious. Bubbas is open 12-10 on Saturdays and 12-9 on Sundays.

7. Baked Cookie Dough, All Bar Chicken

There's something about a cookie baking in a skillet that just makes it taste better. All Bar Chicken understands that. They have two branches, one on Capel Street and one in Stoneybatter. You can book a table on their website here.

Which dish is catching your eye the most?

Header image via Instagram/bubbas_dublin

