Brother Hubbard has launched a new dinner service in Ranelagh

French inspired cuisine, with a Spanish twist.

Brother Hubbard has long been hailed as a master of brunch in Dublin, with four locations open across the city, but now they have taken on a new challenge in their Ranelagh branch - a dinner service.

This new culinary offering goes by the name of Yves, with the menu developed from Brother Hubbard's team of chefs.

The menu is inspired by French cuisine, with a subtle touch of Spanish love, all served for light and casual dining. It's divided into the following categories: morsels, snacks, to share (tapas-style), plates, sides, cheese, and dessert.

Certain dishes can be made gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan - you can check out the whole menu here.

You can also expect light cocktails and a wine list, but perhaps more excitingly they also offer Bring Your Own / BYO, with a corkage fee - Redmonds Off License is just down the road and is ideal to pick up a nice bottle of vino.

Their ingredients are sourced from Irish suppliers, including The Village Butcher, Sheridan’s Cheesemongers, The Wooded Pig Charcuterie, Sean Ring’s Farm Sustainable Seafood, and more.

Yves is open in the Brother Hubbard Ranelagh location on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings from 5:30pm - you can book a table here.

Header images via Instagram / Brother Hubbard

