Campaign challenges restaurants to put Chicken Kyiv on their menus for Ukraine

Proceeds from the chicken kiev dishes will go towards Ukraine.

The devastation in Ukraine continues, and it's easy to feel helpless in the wake of it all. New initiative 'Chicken for Kyiv' calls for Irish restaurants to add a chicken kiev dish to their menu (due to the similar sounding name), with a percentage of proceeds to go towards supporting Ukraine. Garrett Murphy of Dublin-based Gargoyle Creative took the idea when it was 'Chicken Kiev' and adapted it to 'Chicken for Kyiv'. They have already set up in Portugal, New York, Texas, and some Dublin restaurants as well with hopes of expanding further still to raise more funds for Ukraine.

So what can you expect from participating restaurants? Chefs create their version of 'Chicken Kyiv' - a variation of the classic chicken kiev. It doesn't have to be chicken; they can make a vegan version as well - the more inclusive the dish the better as more patrons can choose it. A percentage of the proceeds from these dishes then go towards the Ukraine appeal. Restaurants will also advertise their chicken kiev dish on their socials or specials board, to make customers aware of the cause and encourage them to order it.

Dublin restaurants that have already gotten involved include Charlotte Quay and Orwell Road. Chicken for Kyiv also has a Michelin star restaurant in Portugal on board.

We think this is a fantastic and creative way of raising money for Ukraine; most of us were born and bred on chicken kiev. Takes us back to our childhoods. Make sure to spread the word to encourage your fave restaurants to participate if they can.

