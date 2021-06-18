Freebie Friday: Great news for the oat milk coffee huns today!

By Lynda Keogh

June 18, 2021 at 9:03am

Share:
Freebie Friday: Great news for the oat milk coffee huns today!

Well, HAPPY FRIDAY! Congratulations, you've made it through the week!

Without coffee, I'm probably not the most sound individual. Every single day must begin with coffee. It's an addiction that I'm willing to admit - but really it's for the sake of everyone around me!

If you're one of my vegan or oat-milk drinking pals, I've great news for you... Not only is the weekend just hours away, but your Friday morning is about to become that liiiiiiittle bit better. Whether you're an Americano with a dash of oat milk kinda person, or the type of person that calls an oat-flat-white a 'Float' (they exist, believe me!) - Cloud Picker are making all your oaty dreams come true!

Today, Cloud Picker will be giving you a free coffee all day if your order is a deliciously oaty one.
Oat flat white? Free. Oat milk cappuccino? Free. Yes, you read that right!

In their Instagram post, the team over at Cloud Picker say 'Freeday Friday... That means that all oat coffees are FREE from both our Cafe and our Roastery all day..!' Absolutely glorious news for one and all, and of a Friday!

Cloud Picker cafe is based on Pearse Street, and you'll find their Roastery in Crumlin. Definitely get down and check them out.

Lead Image via Instagram/cloud_picker

READ NEXT: Last minute Father's Day gifts? We've got you covered with this handy list

Share:

Latest articles

How to make the perfect Aperol Spritz for the ultimate summer evening wind down

The big new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

Blinder Burger is the newest addition to the Ballybrack food scene

Scan The Fox on pint glasses, beer mats, cans, bottle and merch to win prizes

You may also love

A list of sweet treats for you to try around Dublin this Pride month

Delish Dublin taco spot has reopened with a tasty new cocktail option!

This Dublin 8 pasta spot has reopened and the outdoor area is looking better than ever!

Dublin wine bar offering summer at-home tastings that look delicious

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.