Freebie Friday: Great news for the oat milk coffee huns today!

Well, HAPPY FRIDAY! Congratulations, you've made it through the week!

Without coffee, I'm probably not the most sound individual. Every single day must begin with coffee. It's an addiction that I'm willing to admit - but really it's for the sake of everyone around me!

If you're one of my vegan or oat-milk drinking pals, I've great news for you... Not only is the weekend just hours away, but your Friday morning is about to become that liiiiiiittle bit better. Whether you're an Americano with a dash of oat milk kinda person, or the type of person that calls an oat-flat-white a 'Float' (they exist, believe me!) - Cloud Picker are making all your oaty dreams come true!

Today, Cloud Picker will be giving you a free coffee all day if your order is a deliciously oaty one.

Oat flat white? Free. Oat milk cappuccino? Free. Yes, you read that right!

In their Instagram post, the team over at Cloud Picker say 'Freeday Friday... That means that all oat coffees are FREE from both our Cafe and our Roastery all day..!' Absolutely glorious news for one and all, and of a Friday!

Cloud Picker cafe is based on Pearse Street, and you'll find their Roastery in Crumlin. Definitely get down and check them out.

Lead Image via Instagram/cloud_picker