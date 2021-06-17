Last minute Father's Day gifts? We've got you covered with this handy list

Tell me you haven't picked up any Father's Day gifts yet without TELLING me you haven't picked up any Father's Day gifts yet.

It really did creep up on us this year to be fair! Our dads will probably ask for the same thing they ask for every year, "two minutes of bleedin' peace in this house", but if you're looking for a little something extra to go with that, there are plenty of great Father's Day gifts you can pick up around Dublin before the main event on Sunday!

Dad's Coffee from Cloud Picker

Pick up a box of this tasty single origin coffee at Bibi's or online from cloudpickercoffee.ie, where there are lots of different gift packs to choose from for dear old dad.

"Here's to the Good Guys" gift edit from Industry

Handy pen knifes, leather wallets and even peat-scented candles, you'll definitely find a cute and classy Father's Day gift for your da at Industry.

BBQ oils from Honey Honey

All dads love barbecuing, whether the rest of the family enjoy consuming it or not. Give his charred to bits chicken a chance at being flavourful with these tasty oils!

Book Bundles for Dads of all Sorts at Books Upstairs

Whether he's into bird watching, Irish history or dad rock, Ireland's oldest independent book shop has you covered.

A fresh bouquet from Crate Flowers

Because dads deserve flowers too.

Nice things for dads from Hens Teeth

Prints, zines and boujie booze, this one goes out to all the cool dads out there.

Cute hampers from Avoca

Can't you just picture your dad cosy in his Donegal wool socks, enjoying a refreshing ginger beer with a side of fudge? It's a vibe.

Father's Day gift boxes from Catalyst

Hopefully the good people of Bray will forgive us for mentioning them on a Dublin list, but we had to include these deadly gift boxes from Catalyst with coffee, fancy shaving bits and more.

The all-important card from Shh Illustrations

Gas cards from local artist Sophie Holden Halpin, available now in a selection of cafes around SoCoDu including Thru the Green, Cafe 105 and Mugg Uggly.

So there you go! Good luck with the shopping, and we hope your dad has the day of his dreams on Sunday.

Header image via Cloud Picker

