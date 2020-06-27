Catalyst open pop-up cafe on Bray seafront

Catalyst has opened a pop-up cafe at Bray seafront.

What a pleasent surpirse.

Catalyst is a slick cafe in Bray and their original shop sits right in the town center.

They pride themselves on having sustainable, eco-conscious products.

Not only are their takeaway cups compostable, but the sit-in coffee cups are Huskee Cups which are made from the husk of a coffee bean. Incredible stuff.

They stock coffee from Imbibe, which is my go-to coffee right now. I have been ordering bags of coffee from the Catalyst lads all lockdown.

Now you have the choice to go for a nice stroll down bray seafront and grab a coffee to go from their new pop up.

The pop up is located in the Ocean which is right beside Platform Pizza and Box Burger. It is, in fact, the same building as these two.

They have also teamed up with Arctic Stone and are now serving some vegan ice cream.

If you are popping out, make sure to keep your distance but enjoy your coffee.