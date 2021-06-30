One of our fave Stoneybatter cafes has a new addition

We all love a bitta Love Supreme, and I'm not just talking about the Robbie Williams song.

Love Supreme in Stoneybatter is one of the OG top Dublin spots for a flattie and a sausage roll, with regularly changing delish guest roasters and their second to-none-pastry. Now they've got something new on offer, and you can even swing by and get yourself a free sample today!

Love Supreme sambos! Not much info just yet about flavours, toppings etc but we have no doubt they'll be some of the most lovingly crafted lunch dishes in Dublin 7. We're predicting organic meats, tasty vegan options and of course, the all important sourdough. They'll be launching next Monday so definitely head down and try one, accompanied by a cuppa joe or perhaps an organic wine if you're feeling frisky.

Header image via Instagram/Love Supreme

