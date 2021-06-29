One of our fave Dublin spots expresses their disappointment following the latest government announcement

To say the hospitality sector has been hit hard over the past 16 months is an understatement, and today's government announcement which comes less than a week before the scheduled reopening of indoor dining is the latest in a series of blows.

Token in Dublin 7 have taken to instagram to express their anger following the news:

It's devastating to hear that after so much preparation and a huge amount of excitement on the public's behalf to get back into the beloved Smithfield spot, they will be unable to open as planned. They also expressed worries regarding how long they might be able to hold onto their lease as reopenings continue to be pushed back.

Thankfully, Token will remain open for takeaway and delivery, so make sure you hit them up especially if you had been booked in for a table in the coming weeks. Let's continue to support our favourite Dublin spots and look forward to the day we all come out the other side of this.

Header image via Instagram/Token Dublin

