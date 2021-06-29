There's a new cafe to try in Mount Merrion with treats for all

Whether you're shreddin for summer or looking to seriously treat yourself, there'll be something for you at Saints & Sinners in Mount Merrion.

These guys have dreamy indulgent options like chocolate fudge brownies, raspberry and almond slices and a pimped out jammy dodger, but also acai bowls and plenty of vegan treats from Clever Foods for those on a health buzz.

It's ideally located close to Deer Park for ye olde coffee-and-a-walk or even an iced latte and chill, whatever your preference is. And even though the acai bowls are the ~healthy~ option they still look absolutely delish, with thicc peanut butter, fresh fruit and sorbet. They'd even have me tempted, and I would not be the health food type let me tell you.

The Clever Foods treats are also definitely unreal, particularly their beloved take on the wagon wheel.

Bring your healthy mates, bring your hungover mates who just need something sweet to make the pain go away, there's something for us all!

Header image via Instagram/Saints & Sinners

