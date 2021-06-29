There's a new cafe to try in Mount Merrion with treats for all

By Fiona Frawley

June 29, 2021 at 11:14am

Share:
There's a new cafe to try in Mount Merrion with treats for all

Whether you're shreddin for summer or looking to seriously treat yourself, there'll be something for you at Saints & Sinners in Mount Merrion.

These guys have dreamy indulgent options like chocolate fudge brownies, raspberry and almond slices and a pimped out jammy dodger, but also acai bowls and plenty of vegan treats from Clever Foods for those on a health buzz.

It's ideally located close to Deer Park for ye olde coffee-and-a-walk or even an iced latte and chill, whatever your preference is. And even though the acai bowls are the ~healthy~ option they still look absolutely delish, with thicc peanut butter, fresh fruit and sorbet. They'd even have me tempted, and I would not be the health food type let me tell you.

The Clever Foods treats are also definitely unreal, particularly their beloved take on the wagon wheel.

Bring your healthy mates, bring your hungover mates who just need something sweet to make the pain go away, there's something for us all!

Header image via Instagram/Saints & Sinners 

READ NEXT: There's an unreal new cookie spot to try in Rathcoole

Share:

Latest articles

Relive your Leaving Cert Holiday with these bucket cocktails!

Drumcondra foodie spot closes its doors temporarily (takeaway still available tho!)

How to make these unreal-looking Loaded Chips and win a €200 One4All voucher!

OMG! There's a new ice cream shop to try in Howth!

You may also love

Drumcondra foodie spot closes its doors temporarily (takeaway still available tho!)

OMG! There's a new ice cream shop to try in Howth!

Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

This spot at Spencer Dock is serving up Spice Bag Sambos

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.