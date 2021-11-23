Entertaining at home but don't want to cook? This Dublin café has got you covered!

By Katy Thornton

November 23, 2021 at 11:49am

Entertaining at home but don't want to cook? This Dublin café has got you covered!

As we all know from that episode of Friends where Ross continuously says he's fine (spoiler, he's not), there can be a lot of pressure around entertaining. Luckily, Tiller + Grain has the answer.

If you're looking to have a get together at home this Christmas, why not take the stress away and order in? Tiller + Grain on Frederick Street has a wonderful selection of nibbles that would be perfect for a night in with friends or family.

There do a range of delicious canapés, as well as chips 'n' dips (and they aren't just your average dips). If you're looking for something sweet, they also do some festive themed goodies such as mince pies and Christmas cookies.

You can check out their website to see what else they offer through their catering service. If this sounds like just what you're looking for, you can send them an email to discuss further.

So you, unlike Ross Geller, will really be fine.

