10 activity books for adults that are guaranteed to entertain you

There is only so much TV you can watch. Many people are now discovering the joy and relaxation that can come from sitting down with one of these activity books for adults.

Whether you're looking to practice mindfulness or simply entertain yourself, then these activity books for adults will probably do the trick.

The 1000 Dot-to-Dot Book: Masterpieces

Yep, you can recreate some of the worlds most famous works of art (from the likes of Van Gogh, Michelangelo and Hokusai) come to life as you join the dots.

Secret Garden Colouring Book

Colouring is not just for kids! In fact, it's way more fun when you're an adult.

And this seems to be one of the most popular colouring books for adults out there right now. You'll get to turn intricate black and white illustrations into colourful creations. It's like massaging your mind.

A Celebration of David Attenborough: The Activity Book

Put David Attenborough in an activity book and what do you get? The most wholesome fun you could ever have!

There is a heap of fun activities in this book centred around the king of nature, including a David Attenborough drinking game.

The Mindfulness Puzzle Book: Relaxing Puzzles to De-stress and Unwind

Just like colouring, puzzles (that aren't on a phone screen) can do wonders for your mind.

This activity book for adults is full of puzzles that will help you hit the reset button when you're feeling stressed.

Wreck This Journal

If you feel like releasing some of that stress and tension by acting a bit destructive, then this is the way to go.

Readers are asked to take part in a number of destructive activities such as poking holes through pages, adding photos and defacing them, painting with coffee and colouring outside the lines. It is beautiful chaos.

Colour Your Own Van Gogh

Fancy yourself as a famous artist? You can actually recreate 30 of Van Gogh's most captivating pieces such as The Irises, The Bedroom, and Sunflowers.

642 Things To Draw

There aren't many things more therapeutic than sitting down to draw. So, 642 drawing prompts is a good way to get going.

Whether you fancy some light doodling for the mind or you want to improve your drawing skills, then this book is a great shout.

Swear Word Adult Colouring Book: B***h Don't Kill My Vibe

You're definitely going to want to keep this one away from the kids.

Filled with rude curse words and 'sweary designs', it's designed to help you relax and voice your frustrations in the best way you know possible: a heap of cursing.

Sh*t Happens: Adult Activity Book

Yep, another swear word themed book, but this one has way more than colouring.

There are swear word crosswords, sudoku, mazes, word scrambles, word searches, word match, dirty dot to dot puzzles and decoding secret messages. Now if that doesn't sound like one of the most fun activity books for adults, I don't know what does.

You're Totally Badass: The Self-Affirming Adult Colouring Book

We all need this confidence boost every now and again. So, it's handy to have this book ready to go when you need a little self-affirmation.

You can colour them in to frame them, keep them as a reminder of how much of a badass you are or send them to a friend who might need that boost!

