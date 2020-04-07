Epic The Irish Emigration Museum has launched a new virtual tour, bringing the history to you.

Dubbed Europe's leading tourist attraction for last year, Epic The Irish Emigration Museum is a popular feature on 'things to do in Dublin' lists.

Launching a virtual tour, the museum has chosen a collection of their favourite stories from the Dublin CHQ exhibition - making Irish history readily available to kids and adults who find themselves bored at home.

Using similar technology to Google Maps and Google Street Views, users can roam the emigration museum and click onto the available points around the space on screen to learn as they go.

Virtual visitors will notice a number of coloured pins laid out as they journey through the museum, each of which reveals a hidden story when clicked. Bursting with educational videos and informative audio descriptions based on each gallery, the tour is a fun and interactive way to learn more about Irish history.

The museum's floor plan can also be viewed as a 3D model - activated by clicking onto the lower left-hand side of the screen.

And if you really want the full experience, you can even do the tour using virtual reality technology (you just need access to your own VR headset - the additional pinned content isn't viewable in this mode).

The virtual tour will be available online until Epic can safely re-open to the public.



