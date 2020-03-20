Six mindfulness apps that will be very helpful over the coming weeks

Mindfulness apps can be very helpful at any time but during this period of uncertainty, they can play a pivotal role in reducing stress and anxiety.
A lot of us are currently confined to our homes in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and all that spare time gives a lot of room for our minds to get a bit frazzled. As part of our Lovin Home Comforts campaign, we want to help you to get the most out of being at home and minding your mental health is just part of that.
Below we've listed some of the best mindfulness apps out there so you can take a scan through and pick out the one that suits you best.
Have we missed any? Be sure to let us know.
Calm
One of the better-known mindfulness apps that are out there at the minute. In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Calm has created a hub full of soothing meditations, calming music it even has a nice little section for kids. You can check it all out here.
Aura
Aura offers a number of three-minute personalised meditations aimed at reducing stress and anxiety. Exercises are short and sweet and the app also provides life coaching, stories and music whenever you may need them.
Headspace
Another of the more well-known mindfulness apps. Headspace values the importance of teaching users the basics of mindfulness before it becomes a habit. After dedicating just a few minutes every day, it will soon become second nature.
Buddhify
This one focuses on mobile or 'on-the-go' meditation, acknowledging that sometimes life is just a bit too busy. However, given that a lot of people are currently confined to their homes, the app also offers more traditional, guided meditaitons such as work break, going to sleep and stress & difficult emotion.
The more I practice, the more confident I feel. Tapping into my own ability to heal and center has helped my confidence and self-sufficiency. When I feel the edge of a panic attack, or just start feeling particularly stressed, I’ve found meditation gets me back on track faster than anything else.⠀ ⠀ Valérie has been exploring multiple tools in order to cope with recently diagnosed Borderline Personality Disorder as well as C-PTSD, depression, and anxiety. Since discovering mindfulness within therapy groups, she’s been meditating almost every single day.⠀ ⠀ http://bit.ly/2JD5fTh
Breethe
This one has everything from sleep playlists to bedtime readings, hypnotherapy sessions and loads more. The best part is it's absolutely free.
Self-care really is the best care right now. Stay home. Wait for the storm to pass (and help your neighbors in the meantime.) . P.S. We love this quote! — but we've been seeing it bounce around social media attributed to Maya Angelou. She actually mentioned this song (by Gary Allan) during an interview, and it's since been attributed to her. Sooo, we thought we'd set the record (and interwebs) straight. What can we say, we have LOTS of time at home to fact-check atm. 😉
Smiling Mind
This is something the whole family can get involved in. There are different programmes for different age groups, starting at seven-nine years of age and going all the way up to adults
Giving your brain a BREAK helps deactivate the acute stress response 🧠. Even short moments of reprieve are beneficial as they help us RESET. These are some of our favourite 😌 Read more on our blog - link in our profile! What do you do when your brain needs a break? #covid19 #coronavirus #pandemic #mentalhealth #mindfulness #fear #stress #anxiety #isolation #socialdistancing #kindness #caring #caremongering #support #calm #safe