Six mindfulness apps that will be very helpful over the coming weeks

Mindfulness apps can be very helpful at any time but during this period of uncertainty, they can play a pivotal role in reducing stress and anxiety.

A lot of us are currently confined to our homes in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and all that spare time gives a lot of room for our minds to get a bit frazzled. As part of our Lovin Home Comforts campaign, we want to help you to get the most out of being at home and minding your mental health is just part of that.

Below we've listed some of the best mindfulness apps out there so you can take a scan through and pick out the one that suits you best.

Have we missed any? Be sure to let us know.

Calm

One of the better-known mindfulness apps that are out there at the minute. In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Calm has created a hub full of soothing meditations, calming music it even has a nice little section for kids. You can check it all out here.

Aura

Aura offers a number of three-minute personalised meditations aimed at reducing stress and anxiety. Exercises are short and sweet and the app also provides life coaching, stories and music whenever you may need them.

Headspace

Another of the more well-known mindfulness apps. Headspace values the importance of teaching users the basics of mindfulness before it becomes a habit. After dedicating just a few minutes every day, it will soon become second nature.

Buddhify

This one focuses on mobile or 'on-the-go' meditation, acknowledging that sometimes life is just a bit too busy. However, given that a lot of people are currently confined to their homes, the app also offers more traditional, guided meditaitons such as work break, going to sleep and stress & difficult emotion.

Breethe

This one has everything from sleep playlists to bedtime readings, hypnotherapy sessions and loads more. The best part is it's absolutely free.

Smiling Mind

This is something the whole family can get involved in. There are different programmes for different age groups, starting at seven-nine years of age and going all the way up to adults