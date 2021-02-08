This aggressive colouring book is getting me through the third lockdown

There's a gas aggressive colouring book and it's really helping mem cope with the lockdown.

Is anyone else suffering from chronic boredom? Sometimes you just end up in the height of it. There is loads of unreal stuff on Netflix to keep us going, and it's nice to get out for a walk. But sometimes, you just need something to keep your hands busy.

And who doesn't love a bit of colouring? If you're going to order yourself a colouring book, make sure it's the right colouring book. This gloriously angry one has been keeping me going through the third lockdown.

Appropriately titled Fuck Off Coronavirus, I'm Colouring, this book is full of wonderfully aggressive illustrations to beat the boredom and channel your anger at the world literally falling apart.

Perhaps one of my favourites is 'Everyone Around Me Is Incompetent'.

And you can never beat the classic 'Fuck You'.

Other illustrations of foul-mouthed insults in the book include 'Whoop-Dee-Fucking-Do', 'You're Dead To Me', 'I Hate Everyone', 'Step Off' and loads more fantastically nasty bits.

Sound like a bit of you? Gurl, same. You can order a copy of Fuck Off Coronavirus, I'm Colouring from Amazon.

