This incredible Dublin exhibition portrays a history of living with pride

By Katy Thornton

August 26, 2021 at 9:05am

Share:
This incredible Dublin exhibition portrays a history of living with pride

A photographic story of living with pride.

Christopher Robson was an Irish gay rights activist. He helped found the Dublin Gay and Lesbian Equality  Network and contributed to the Gay Health Action, Ireland's first response to the AIDS crisis. Robson was gay in a time when homosexuality was illegal in Ireland, and it took more than bravery to create the work that he did at the time. The photographer sadly passed away in 2013, but his legacy lives on through his work.

In 2015, Robson's partner Bill Foley donated 2,000 of his photographs to the National Photographic Archive. These photos document the years between 1992 and 2007, meaning some of these photos date back before the decriminalisation of homosexuality. The bilingual exhibition is titled Living with Pride, a reflection of the way Robson lived for his 66 years. The collection depicts pride marches across the globe, but Irish ones in particular. Foley hoped by donating these photos that Pride could be accurately and rightfully represented in Ireland's history.

This is a free exhibition, and can be viewed in person at the National Photographic Archive in Temple Bar, or online through this link.

The exhibition will continue until November 2021, so you still have plenty of time to check it out.

It's open every day 10-4 except Sundays where it is only open 12-4.

Header image via Instagram/nationallibraryofireland

READ ON: Irish artist celebrates Pride with wee mural

Share:

Latest articles

A subscription service for bread? Sign us up!

Lovin Games Weekly - Your reason to start (re)playing Assassin's Creed Odyssey

The Guinness Storehouse has launched some unreal limited-edition desserts with Dublin's favourite Le Patissier

Been missing pub quizzes? There's one happening in Dublin next week!

You may also love

Irish artist celebrates Pride with wee mural

Everyone's been loving this Pride inspired makeover of an iconic Dublin landmark

Support the LGBTQ+ community while picking up your morning coffee!

There's a fun little Pride bake along happening on Instagram at 7pm tonight!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.