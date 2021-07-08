WATCH: This new Irish film has loads of familiar faces and captures life in Dublin to a T.

By Fiona Frawley

July 8, 2021 at 10:49am

WATCH: This new Irish film has loads of familiar faces and captures life in Dublin to a T.

When you think of life in Dublin over the past few years, the presence of two unpleasant phenomenons looms - the housing crisis and bikes being stolen.

And in true Irish style, what to we do in the face of situations like this? Make jokes about them and hope our friends will laugh, obviously.

That's what new film Bicycle Thieves: Pumped Up by Conor O' Toole does, with the help of a deadly cast of some of our favourite Irish comics. It's described as an action comedy but you can tell from the trailer it has a lot of heart - we can definitely see ourselves laughing through tears, which to be fair is one of our favourite activities.

Set in housing crisis Dublin, Bicycle Thieves follows protagonist Mags (played by Roxanna Nic Liam) as she gets her bike stolen and tries to get it back. If you're into comedy at all you'll spot Alison Spittle, Tony Cantwell, Aoife Dooley and loads of other amazing Irish comics in the trailer, which has us buzzin to watch the full thing at the Galway Film Fleadh either online or in person from July 22nd. You can check out the rest of the line-up and find out how to get tickets here. 

Header image via Twitter/Bicycle Thieves: Pumped Up

