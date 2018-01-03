It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig

Pleased to meet yiz!

Rumours are gathering speed that veteran rockers the Rolling Stones will return to Ireland for the first time in over a decade this year.

According to the Irish Independent, Mick Jagger and the lads are set to announce a UK tour which would then see an Irish gig get the green light. If a concert does go ahead, it's thought it will be staged at either Croke Park or the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Fans of all ages flocked to Slane Castle the last time the band came to these shores in 2007 and demand for tickets is sure to be high if any 2018 gig is confirmed.

Last year, UK and Ireland dates were omitted from their No Filter European tour but the group apologised to fans online saying, "Hope to be here in 2018."

The Stones' popularity hasn't waned since forming in London in 1962 and even though all four current members are well into their 70s, they are still known for their high-tempo, energetic performances.

