New dog-friendly café opening on the Southside this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

September 11, 2020 at 9:58am

A cute lil corner café is due to open on the Southside this weekend. Serving up home-baked pastries and great coffee, the Cosy Bean will be amongst good company at its new brick and mortar location out in Dublin 14.

Already home to several popular food and drink spots, Churchtown will soon welcome one more to the hood - this time in the form of a dog-friendly café. Called The Cosy Bean, the new spot is the brainchild of coffee-loving couple Mark and Emma Davy who decided to set up shop near their home in the 'burbs.

Promising to serve up home-baked treats and seriously good coffee, they'll be your new favourite in no time... anywhere that helps keep us hopped up on sugar and caffeine is a keeper. Busy putting the finishing touches on things ahead of this weekend's grand opening, the place is easily recognisable by the dotey little bench outside. Best bring your own brolly if you plan on sitting outside though as it looks like rain, Ted.

 

Launching tomorrow morning at 10am - just in time for the weekend pastry run. And if you bring your pupper along for the walk you'll manage to tick two things off the to-do list without much hassle. Two birds, one stone, ya feel? Find 'em on Churchtown Road, let the smell of freshly roasted coffee guide ya.

Header image via Instagram/The Cosy Bean

