Brazilian Deliveroo driver speaks out on stopping the Parnell Street attacker

“I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct"

A Brazilian Deliveroo driver has spoken about how he stopped the knife attack on Parnell Street by hitting the assailant with his helmet.

Gardai have said that the five-year-old girl and a creche worker in her 30s have sustained serious injuries, while two other children were also injured.

Caio Benicio, a 43-year-old delivery driver from Brazil, was on the street when the attack took place.

He stepped in to subdue the attacker with his helmet and has since detailed his experience.

Brazilian Deliveroo driver speaks about how he stopped Parnell Street attacker.

“I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds," Benicio told The Journal.

"He fell to the ground, I didn’t see where the knife went, and other people stepped in."

Benicio, who came to Ireland for work after his restaurant burned down in Brazil, said that he used his helmet as a weapon to disarm the attacker.

"I have two kids myself, so I had to do something. I did what anyone would do.

"People were there, but they couldn’t step in because he was armed. But I knew I could use my helmet as a weapon.”

He also said he was praying for the victims.

“I am praying, it’s all I am thinking of. I saw her in the ambulance, she looked so vulnerable, I had to go with Gardaí then," he said.

Benicio also said that he was saddened to see the anti-immigrant sentiment that has been on display in a night of unrest in Dublin.

“It looks like they hate immigrants. Well I am an immigrant, and I did what I could to try and save that little girl," he said.

This article originally appeared on JOE

READ ON: 'Dublin is burning' Umpteen Dublin businesses close their doors to an ongoing city centre riot