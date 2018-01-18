News

Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?

Hint: it's one of the worst

Shutterstock 418615390 2

We hope you have the souls of at least three innocent children and maybe a puppy for an extra bribe on hand, 'cos sometimes it seems that's the sort of extreme lengths you need to go to in order to find an affordable apartment in Dublin. 

A list of the most expensive cities to rent in Europe has been revealed, and - surprise surprise- Dublin has made it into the top 10 for the first time. 

Figures from consultancy ECA International show that Dublin is now one of the most expensive cities in Europe to for rent accommodation, with an average three-bed property coming in at €3,045 a month. 

Dublin moved from no.11 in 2017 to being no.8 this year on the list of most expensive cities

Alec Smith, Accommodation Services Manager, ECA International said: “The past 10 years have seen a significant turnaround in the fortunes of Dublin’s residential rental market. The global financial crisis exposed a property bubble in the Irish capital and rents have increased significantly with each subsequent year of recovery. 

"The cost of renting has also been affected by elevated demand from international companies relocating staff while looking to take advantage of Ireland’s low corporate tax rate.”

Here's the top 10 most expensive cities in Europe for renting:

Screen Shot 2018 01 18 At 13 37 11

Ugh. 

READ NEXT: PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?
Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?
Gardai Investigating An Alleged Assault Against A Young Boy At Dublin Scientology Centre
Gardai Investigating An Alleged Assault Against A Young Boy At Dublin Scientology Centre
Motorists Warned About 'Sulkys' On Road Following Dublin Person's Death
Motorists Warned About 'Sulkys' On Road Following Dublin Person's Death
One Commuter Was Spotted Wearing A Duvet On The Luas Today
One Commuter Was Spotted Wearing A Duvet On The Luas Today
Gardaí Release Statement Notifying People Of Big Operation In Dublin's North Inner City
Gardaí Release Statement Notifying People Of Big Operation In Dublin's North Inner City
New Information About Buying A House In Dublin In 2018 Makes For Sick Reading
New Information About Buying A House In Dublin In 2018 Makes For Sick Reading
PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday
PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday
Sexual Harassment Still A "Significant Threat" In Dublin Public Spaces For Women And Girls
Sexual Harassment Still A "Significant Threat" In Dublin Public Spaces For Women And Girls
PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Dublin Airport To Replace Spar With 'High Quality Coffee Offer'
Dublin Airport To Replace Spar With 'High Quality Coffee Offer'
PIC: Delays On Luas After Door Got Completely Smashed By A Car This Morning
PIC: Delays On Luas After Door Got Completely Smashed By A Car This Morning
Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
News

Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?
News

Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?
PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions
Lifestyle

PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions
Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dublin

Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin