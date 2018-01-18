Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?

We hope you have the souls of at least three innocent children and maybe a puppy for an extra bribe on hand, 'cos sometimes it seems that's the sort of extreme lengths you need to go to in order to find an affordable apartment in Dublin.

A list of the most expensive cities to rent in Europe has been revealed, and - surprise surprise- Dublin has made it into the top 10 for the first time.

Figures from consultancy ECA International show that Dublin is now one of the most expensive cities in Europe to for rent accommodation, with an average three-bed property coming in at €3,045 a month.

Dublin moved from no.11 in 2017 to being no.8 this year on the list of most expensive cities

Alec Smith, Accommodation Services Manager, ECA International said: “The past 10 years have seen a significant turnaround in the fortunes of Dublin’s residential rental market. The global financial crisis exposed a property bubble in the Irish capital and rents have increased significantly with each subsequent year of recovery.

"The cost of renting has also been affected by elevated demand from international companies relocating staff while looking to take advantage of Ireland’s low corporate tax rate.”

Here's the top 10 most expensive cities in Europe for renting:

