PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions

Obsessed with getting your nails done? We hear ya.

The arrival of a monthly manicure subscription to the city centre is exciting news indeed, and brand new nail bar CHIPPED have just launched their first and flagship nail bar now open at the Powerscourt Centre, Dublin 2.

From USB charging ports in the nail stations, laptop tables at the pedi chairs, to a live Instagram feed screen on the wall, CHIPPED is a pretty chic place to come to hang out while your nails get a top treatment.

Neon lights and cocktails? YES PLEASE.

What we're most excited about though, is that CHIPPED has a number of subscription options, for those who never want to be without a fresh set of nails. By signing up to the monthly payments, customers get access to nail services based on their plan and a host of treats! There's three tiers of subscription:

 BASIC BITCH €29 – 4 File & Paints on hands per month, one free gift per month, one free manicure voucher for a friend annually

 SLICKER THAN YOUR AVERAG E €49 – 4 3-week polish treatments on hands per month, one free gift per month, one free €30 gift voucher for a friend annually (this is ideal for the gal who wants to change her nail colour every week!)

 SO EXTRA €79 – 4 hand treatments per month (including gel extensions, Shellac, Vinylux), 1 Nails & Cocktails visit per month, free gift every month, bring a friend for free once a month

A post shared by Kate Kelly (@katekellyk) on Dec 22, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

A post shared by Chipped Nails (@chippeddublin) on Dec 17, 2017 at 3:17am PST

A post shared by Chipped Nails (@chippeddublin) on Jan 2, 2018 at 5:43am PST

CHIPPED are open late all week long, and until 10pm on Thursday & Friday nights, so you can even head here for a pre-night-out pamper session or for a hen party. The nail bar is also available for private parties.

Founded by Roisin Lawless, the idea for CHIPPED grew out the lack of something new & exciting in the Irish nail industry. Having lived in London, Milan and Paris soaking up the beauty and fashion trends, Roisin felt there was an opportunity to create a nail bar concept that focused on the vibes and atmosphere of a salon, as well as quality nail services.

We've a feeling the nails of gals in Dublin are gonna be looking even better thanks to this stylish new addition.

READ NEXT: Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring