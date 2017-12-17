Lifestyle

PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions

Never have tatty nails again

Screen Shot 2018 01 18 At 13 00 41

Obsessed with getting your nails done? We hear ya. 

The arrival of a monthly manicure subscription to the city centre is exciting news indeed, and brand new nail bar CHIPPED have just launched their first and flagship nail bar now open at the Powerscourt Centre, Dublin 2.

From USB charging ports in the nail stations, laptop tables at the pedi chairs, to a live Instagram feed screen on the wall, CHIPPED is a pretty chic place to come to hang out while your nails get a top treatment.

Neon lights and cocktails? YES PLEASE. 

What we're most excited about though, is that CHIPPED has a number of subscription options, for those who never want to be without a fresh set of nails. By signing up to the monthly payments, customers get access to nail services based on their plan and a host of treats! There's three tiers of subscription:

  •  BASIC BITCH €29 – 4 File & Paints on hands per month, one free gift per month, one free manicure voucher for a friend annually

  •  SLICKER THAN YOUR AVERAGE €49 – 4 3-week polish treatments on hands per month, one free gift per month, one free €30 gift voucher for a friend annually (this is ideal for the gal who wants to change her nail colour every week!)

  •  SO EXTRA €79 – 4 hand treatments per month (including gel extensions, Shellac, Vinylux), 1 Nails & Cocktails visit per month, free gift every month, bring a friend for free once a month

A post shared by Kate Kelly (@katekellyk) on

CHIPPED are open late all week long, and until 10pm on Thursday & Friday nights, so you can even head here for a pre-night-out pamper session or for a hen party. The nail bar is also available for private parties. 

Founded by Roisin Lawless, the idea for CHIPPED grew out the lack of something new & exciting in the Irish nail industry. Having lived in London, Milan and Paris soaking up the beauty and fashion trends, Roisin felt there was an opportunity to create a nail bar concept that focused on the vibes and atmosphere of a salon, as well as quality nail services.

We've a feeling the nails of gals in Dublin are gonna be looking even better thanks to this stylish new addition. 

READ NEXT: Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions
PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions
Dublin Jewellers Responds To Claims About Irish Social Media Influencer's Alleged 'Misleading Competitions'
Dublin Jewellers Responds To Claims About Irish Social Media Influencer's Alleged 'Misleading Competitions'
Conor McGregor's Latest Picture Of Him Recording While Driving Gets Him Into Trouble With Grieving Irish Mother
Conor McGregor's Latest Picture Of Him Recording While Driving Gets Him Into Trouble With Grieving Irish Mother
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
A Unique New Way Of Apartment Living Is Coming To Dublin In March
A Unique New Way Of Apartment Living Is Coming To Dublin In March
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Dublin Man Has Done The Sweetest Thing With Big Lottery Winnings
Dublin Man Has Done The Sweetest Thing With Big Lottery Winnings
Nearly 1,000 Homes In Dublin All Refused Planning Permission For The Same Reason
Nearly 1,000 Homes In Dublin All Refused Planning Permission For The Same Reason
If You're Trying To Buy A House In 2018 We've Some Very Bad News For You
If You're Trying To Buy A House In 2018 We've Some Very Bad News For You
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
The Chinese New Year Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin And It Sounds Incredible
The Chinese New Year Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin And It Sounds Incredible
You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon
You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon
Evelyn Cusack Puts Down Mean UK Weatherman With Great Response After "Ridiculous" Weather Comment
News

Evelyn Cusack Puts Down Mean UK Weatherman With Great Response After "Ridiculous" Weather Comment
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
Feature

10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
News

Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?
News

Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dublin

Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin