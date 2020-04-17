Dublin City Council will increase space for pedestrians starting from Monday

Dublin City Council will remove loading bays and parking spaces to increase space for pedestrians as Covid-19 social distancing measures continue.

According to a report in the Irish Times, Dublin City Council will begin the operation on Monday in order to allow pedestrians to utilise the additional space, 'where there is evidence of footpath congestion.'

Chief Executive Owen Keegan provided the update to members of the council, with Ranelagh, Rathmines, Stoneybatter, Dorset Street and Capel Street all mentioned as areas that will see the changes come into effect.

Bollards will be installed to protect the spaces and ensure that vehicles are not encroaching. There will also be protection put in place for existing cycle tracks from incursions from vehicles.

Current social distancing measures are due to expire on May 5 after the government's announcement on Good Friday that they would be extended by a further three weeks. They include the provisions that people stay two metres apart from each other and don't travel more than 2km from their homes.

