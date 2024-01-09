Dublin’s North Inner City was named the most littered place in Ireland

Three Dublin locations featured on the Littered section of the list.

According to Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL), Dublin's North Inner City is the most littered place in Ireland.

The 2023 survey looked into Ireland's tidiest, and untidiest places, with Maynooth coming out as the cleanest town in Ireland. The top five was rounded off by Mallow in second, Sligo in third, Kilkenny in fourth, and Mullingar in fifth.

Unfortunately Dublin didn't get a shoutout for its cleanliness at all; in fact, a Dublin location didn't enter the list until it got to the Moderately Littered section (no. 26 - 32), which saw Dublin Airport Environs at 26 and Ballymun at 32.

In the Littered section, Tallaght was number 33, Dublin City Centre was number 37, and Dublin's North Inner city was 40th, the last entry on the list.

The only thing we can be grateful for is that nowhere, in Dublin or the rest of Ireland, made it into the Seriously Littered category this year, which according to IBAL is the first time this has happened in the 20 years the surveys have been running. And even with Dublin North Inner City ranking as Littered, it is still an improvement on previous years.

You can read the full results of the survey below.

