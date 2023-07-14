Have you noticed the 4,500 year old dolmen in the Phoenix Park?

Dublin's largest park has a lot of surprises

Many have walked past this seemingly ordinary collection of rocks during their strolls around the Pheonix Park and not even known it was a 4,500-year-old dolmen.

Known as the 'Knockmaree Dolmen' is so named for the small ridge on which it stands on the Upper Glen Road, just north of Chapelizod. The cist structure is a burial chamber dating back to between 3000 B.C. to 2500 B.C, with a large (6ft 5in) capstone which is believed to be water-worn by the nearby river Liffey is supported by smaller stones (3 ft 5 in).

It was first discovered by workmen in 1838, who were tasked with removing a tumulus of height 15 feet and circumference 120 feet. Inside the prehistoric tomb, two male skeletons aged about 40 and 50 years in a crouched position to fit the small space, shell jewellery, a flint knife, and other artefacts. ⁠

The style of the tomb is known as the 'Linkardstown burial', after a megalithic grave found in Carlow, it's common to find such tombs situated on hilltops.

Advertisement

Thankfully the site around the tomb has been protected with temporary fencing and signage which will hopefully prevent any further damage.

READ ON: Have you noticed the fake plaque on O'Connell bridge?