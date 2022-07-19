Litter left at beaches during sunny weather repurposed for rescue seals

A silver lining in the midst of all the carnage.

It seems that beaches all over Dublin are suffering from mass littering following the recent heatwave. Disgraceful scenes from Burrow Beach circulated on Twitter earlier today, with everything from glass bottles to soiled nappies left behind on the shore.

Sandycove faced similar beach littering, with volunteers having to come and clean it up this morning. However, there is a silver lining amongst all the carnage. Registered charity Flossie and the Beach Cleaners took to Sandycove to clear up the rubbish, and discovered a charity opportunity in the process.

Sandycove (the morning after carnage) … all towels collected go to an animal shelter, the togs and tee-shirts and shoes go to lost and found, and the broken wetsuits go to Seal Rescue Ireland. Have a good day everyone … 😉 pic.twitter.com/nKmmBnlR2T — flossieandthebeachcleaners (@flossiebeachcl1) July 19, 2022

The volunteer organisation took to Twitter earlier this morning to show off their good work, with left behind towels, tshirts, and wetsuits lined set aside for donation to worthy causes.

Their tweet read as such:

It's good to know we don't have to lose complete faith in humanity. We're glad to see that some good came out of the beach littering at Sandycove. Much as this is a sweet gesture, we can only hope that people will be more responsible with their belongings in the future.

Header image via Twitter/flossiebeachcl1

