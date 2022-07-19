'It took 3 hours to clean' Burrow Beach covered in litter following hottest day of the year

"Council workers say they've never seen the likes of it."

Photographer Padraig O'Reilly took to Twitter (@padraig_reilly) to share images of Burrow Beach covered in litter. Dublin people fled the city in favour of beaches due to the heatwave, but this behaviour has an unfortunate consequence for the environment.

In O'Reilly's first tweet, from Monday morning, he laments the sights from Burrow Beach, stating in his tweet:

"Unfortunately it took 3 hours to clean the Burrow Beach before people could start enjoying it this morning..Some people should not be allowed out.."

The mess was presumably a result of the good weather had on Sunday. However, yesterday saw the hottest day on record this year, meaning floods of people returned to Burrow Beach.

This morning O'Reilly shared more evidence of the intense littering at Burrow Beach, saying he saw "every type of glass/plastic bottles, soiled nappies, barbecues" and more. In one image hundreds of people could be seen on the shore. According to O'Reilly, "Council workers say they've never seen the likes of it."

In the comments, people agreed the litter on Burrow Beach was nothing short of disgraceful. Calls have been made to install more bins so people can properly dispose of their rubbish before leaving the beach.

If you're heading out to enjoy any of Dublin's fine beaches or parks this week, make sure you responsibly take care of any litter you might accumulate.

