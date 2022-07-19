'It took 3 hours to clean' Burrow Beach covered in litter following hottest day of the year

By Katy Thornton

July 19, 2022 at 11:55am

Share:

"Council workers say they've never seen the likes of it."

 

Photographer Padraig O'Reilly took to Twitter (@padraig_reilly) to share images of Burrow Beach covered in litter. Dublin people fled the city in favour of beaches due to the heatwave, but this behaviour has an unfortunate consequence for the environment.

In O'Reilly's first tweet, from Monday morning, he laments the sights from Burrow Beach, stating in his tweet:

"Unfortunately it took 3 hours to clean the Burrow Beach before people could start enjoying it this morning..Some people should not be allowed out.."

Advertisement

The mess was presumably a result of the good weather had on Sunday. However, yesterday saw the hottest day on record this year, meaning floods of people returned to Burrow Beach.

This morning O'Reilly shared more evidence of the intense littering at Burrow Beach, saying he saw "every type of glass/plastic bottles, soiled nappies, barbecues" and more. In one image hundreds of people could be seen on the shore. According to O'Reilly, "Council workers say they've never seen the likes of it."

Advertisement

In the comments, people agreed the litter on Burrow Beach was nothing short of disgraceful. Calls have been made to install more bins so people can properly dispose of their rubbish before leaving the beach.

If you're heading out to enjoy any of Dublin's fine beaches or parks this week, make sure you responsibly take care of any litter you might accumulate.

Header image via Twitter/padraig_reilly

READ ON: South William Street to be fully pedestrianised despite opposition

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

'Little Whelan's' opens up next door to Wexford Street institution

South William Street to be fully pedestrianised despite opposition

You can now get your poké bowl fix in Ranelagh

7 Dublin spots for an iced matcha if you're all latte'd out

You may also love

South William Street to be fully pedestrianised despite opposition

'Temperatures may still rise' Highest temperature of 2022 recorded in the Phoenix Park today

Fire fighters were called to Eddie Rockets on Dame Street last night

'It takes a village' Drop Dead Twice begin GoFundMe following fire