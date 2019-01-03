News

Luas Website Hacked and Held To Ransom For ‘One Bitcoin’

The website is still down after hackers posted a message on the homepage

Luas Harcourt

Luas bosses this morning asked customers not to visit their website as they investigated a suspected cyber attack.

The website was apparently hacked and held to ransom for ‘one Bitcoin’, which is said to be worth around €3,400.

In a message that was publicly posted on the homepage, the attacker threatened to ‘publish all data’ if they did not pay within five days.

It read, ‘You are hacked. Some time ago, I wrote that you have serious security holes. You didn't reply.

‘The next time someone talks to you, press the reply button. You must pay 1 bitcoin in 5 days, otherwise I will publish all data and send emails to your users.’

It’s not yet known who is behind it, though the company later released a statement via their Twitter account confirming that they were working on the issue.

They said, ‘Due to an ongoing issue, please do not click onto the Luas website. We currently have technicians working on the issue. We will be using this forum only for travel updates should the need arise.’

All Luas services are still running as normal while they investigate the issue.

Luas website cyber security Hack
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

