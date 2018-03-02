News

Queen Have Announced A Massive Open-Air Gig In Marlay Park This Summer

Tickets go on sale next Friday...

Queen Band

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced that they are set to play an open-air gig this summer in Marlay Park.

The band had a massively successful concert here in Dublin's 3 Arena last November, and anyone who wasn't able to get a ticket to that show will be delighted to hear that they're coming back for more!

Speaking about the announcement, Hot Press reported that guitarist Brian May said: "The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we've ever mounted."

"There has been a great demand for us to go back. So, while we're still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought... 'YES !! One more around the block!' It’s live, it’s dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it’s still fun!"

The rock band will play to their Dublin fans on Sunday 8 July in Marlay Park, and if it's anything like their last concert it's bound to be an unreal evening. 

Tickets from €79.50 go on sale next Friday 9 March at 9am on Ticketmaster. 

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

