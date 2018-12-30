News

This Dublin Girl's Raunchy Texts Have Gotten An Australian Politician In Massive Trouble

The "sugar baby" could bring the Government down in what's being described as 'Fifty Shades Of G’day'

A Dubliner is said to be close to bringing down the Australian government after raunchy texts that were exchanged between her and a politician.

The woman in her 20s is said to be living in Hong Kong and has been named as 'Amy Keating'.

She came in contact with a married minister, Andrew Broad, on a dating website called 'sugar babies'.

The Australian media has dubbed the scandal: 'Fifty Shades Of G’day'.

It is being alleged that the minister flew to Hong Kong to meet the girl and it is said that the bill for their sky bar meeting was put down as expenses.

Keating, who went by the name of 'Sweet Sophia Rose' on the website said that the message allegedly read like this:

“I’m an Aussie lad, I know how to ride a horse, fly a plane and f*** my woman. My intentions are completely dishonourable...“I’ve booked a flashy room to seduce you back to.”

When she said that she loved Aussie accents, the minister is alleged to have said that:

“I pull you close, run my strong hands down your back, softly kiss your neck and whisper ‘G’day mate’.”

Main image via News.com.au

