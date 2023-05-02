Tom Hanks is flying into Dublin next month for the Dalkey Book Festival

Brace yourselves for the Supervalu bag pictures.

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks will be in Dublin next month, with the actor flying in for the Dalkey Book Festival.

The two-time Oscar winner, is set to be the main attraction at the popular book festival. He will speak at the South Dublin event on Bloomsday, 16 June, about his debut novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

People with tickets for the event will also each receive a copy of Hanks’ novel.

Hank's "wildly ambitious" novel is about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic books that inspired it. The actor also previously published a collection of short stories in 2017, called Uncommon Type.

In addition to Hanks, it was also announced this morning that Bono and Fintan O'Toole have been added to the line-up. The two Dubliners will discuss their very different but overlapping memoirs, Surrender and We Don’t Know Ourselves.

They join the likes of U2′s The Edge; comedian and mental health advocate Ruby Wax and Irish novelist, playwright and poet Sebastian Barry.

The annual book festival, which was set up by David McWilliams and Sian Smyth in 2010, runs from June 15 to 18. It has previously hosted huge names such as Seamus Heaney, Bernie Sanders, Salman Rushdie and Matt Damon, who appeared virtually in 2021 following his lockdown stay in the seaside town.

Tickets to the events with Tom Hanks, Brian Cox, Bono and Fintan O’Toole will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, May 3, from dalkeybookfestival.org.

