These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night

Ah lads, come on

Canal Header

Right now we're experiencing Dublin's hottest April in 15 years and this unexpected taste of summer has got the entire city breaking out the sunnies, working on their farmer's tan and filling up their bag of cans.

Predictably enough, the has led to massive crowds forming along the Grand Canal, with social media blowing up with pics and videos from The Barge and all around Portobello.

And equally predictable is the absolute state of the place left after all the revellers have made their way home. 

Here's the aftermath of all the craic yesterday...

Can we all just be sound and clean up after ourselves, please?

READ NEXT: This Is Without Question The Most Beautiful Beach In Dublin When It's Sunny

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

