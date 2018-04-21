These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night

Right now we're experiencing Dublin's hottest April in 15 years and this unexpected taste of summer has got the entire city breaking out the sunnies, working on their farmer's tan and filling up their bag of cans.

Predictably enough, the has led to massive crowds forming along the Grand Canal, with social media blowing up with pics and videos from The Barge and all around Portobello.

And equally predictable is the absolute state of the place left after all the revellers have made their way home.

Here's the aftermath of all the craic yesterday...

The absolute STATE of the canal. What is wrong with people? Either put your rubbish in a bin or bring it with you 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ctY9IQwNCN — DJ Deece (@DJDeece) April 21, 2018

Can we all just be sound and clean up after ourselves, please?

READ NEXT: This Is Without Question The Most Beautiful Beach In Dublin When It's Sunny

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here