Feature Food and Drink Pubs Dublin Pics

QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?

Let's see if your brain still functions after last night...

Grocer

This city has no shortage of pubs, which is handy since they're our main social outlet, but how well do you know 'em?

We've put together a little quiz where you have to name the Dublin pub (or bar) from a single picture. 

Sound like a piece of cake? Well let's see...

How'd you score? Let us know in the comments.

quiz dublin pubs
Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

