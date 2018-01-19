QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?

Let's see if your brain still functions after last night...

This city has no shortage of pubs, which is handy since they're our main social outlet, but how well do you know 'em?

We've put together a little quiz where you have to name the Dublin pub (or bar) from a single picture.

Sound like a piece of cake? Well let's see...

How'd you score? Let us know in the comments.

