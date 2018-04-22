This 16-Second Video Shows You How To Make The Perfect Poached Egg

Just what you needed on a Sunday morning

Love poached eggs but always mess 'em up? Those days are over, my friend.

The hero that is Jamie Oliver came up with this genius food hack to create the perfect poached egg, and we thought you might find it useful this morning.

Years of swirling boiling water and using far too much vinegar have brought us here.

The trick? Cling-film. And once you've made the perfect poached egg, make it even more exciting with the mouthwatering recipes we've assembled below.

