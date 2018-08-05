Food and Drink Recipes Healthy Quick and Easy

5 Refreshing And Light Dinner Recipes For A Summer's Day

We're drooling just looking at these bad boys...

Screen-Shot-2014-06-24-at-03.29.57 1

With the weather being so nice we're feeling in the mood for light, refreshing food instead of stodgy pasta.

So if you've used up the rest of your 'go to' recipes over the weekend, give one of these a lash tonight!

Moroccan Spring Lamb Kebabs

Full recipe here

Lamb-Keftas

Nectarine and Parma Ham Bruschetta

Full recipe here

Parma-Melon-Bruschetta8

Crab with Egg and Avocado

Full recipe here

Screen-Shot-2014-05-27-at-13.35.15

Goat's Cheese, Walnut and Beetroot Salad

Full recipe here

Screen-Shot-2014-06-24-at-03.29.57 1

Lemon Chicken with Feta and New Potatoes

Full recipe here

Screen-Shot-2014-05-20-at-15.25.34

Now, all you need is a cold beverage to accompany one of these delicious dishes...

READ NEXT: This Is Hands Down The Best Beach In Dublin During A Heatwave

Recipes

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Can We Bring Back This Guinness Ad Please?
Can We Bring Back This Guinness Ad Please?
5 Refreshing And Light Dinner Recipes For A Summer's Day
5 Refreshing And Light Dinner Recipes For A Summer's Day
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
8 Food Porn Snaps That Will Have You Living For Brunch This Weekend
8 Food Porn Snaps That Will Have You Living For Brunch This Weekend
G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
Wave Goodbye To Another Sunday With One Of These Reliable Life-Saving Takeaways
Wave Goodbye To Another Sunday With One Of These Reliable Life-Saving Takeaways
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
This Stunning Restaurant Is The Perfect Spot To Go For An Occasion Meal
This Stunning Restaurant Is The Perfect Spot To Go For An Occasion Meal
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
News

Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It
What's On

The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It
10 Things Dublin Has That Other Cities Don’t
Best Of

10 Things Dublin Has That Other Cities Don’t
You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once
Feature

You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
Entertainment

Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!
Sponsored

We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group