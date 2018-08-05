5 Refreshing And Light Dinner Recipes For A Summer's Day

We're drooling just looking at these bad boys...

With the weather being so nice we're feeling in the mood for light, refreshing food instead of stodgy pasta.

So if you've used up the rest of your 'go to' recipes over the weekend, give one of these a lash tonight!

Moroccan Spring Lamb Kebabs

Full recipe here

Nectarine and Parma Ham Bruschetta

Full recipe here

Crab with Egg and Avocado

Full recipe here

Goat's Cheese, Walnut and Beetroot Salad

Full recipe here

Lemon Chicken with Feta and New Potatoes

Full recipe here

Now, all you need is a cold beverage to accompany one of these delicious dishes...

READ NEXT: This Is Hands Down The Best Beach In Dublin During A Heatwave