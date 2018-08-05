5 Refreshing And Light Dinner Recipes For A Summer's Day
We're drooling just looking at these bad boys...
With the weather being so nice we're feeling in the mood for light, refreshing food instead of stodgy pasta.
So if you've used up the rest of your 'go to' recipes over the weekend, give one of these a lash tonight!
Moroccan Spring Lamb Kebabs
Nectarine and Parma Ham Bruschetta
Crab with Egg and Avocado
Goat's Cheese, Walnut and Beetroot Salad
Lemon Chicken with Feta and New Potatoes
Now, all you need is a cold beverage to accompany one of these delicious dishes...
READ NEXT: This Is Hands Down The Best Beach In Dublin During A Heatwave
Comments