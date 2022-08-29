WATCH: Make this tasty toastie lunch in 3 easy steps, using all plant-based ingredients

Make your everyday toastie lunch plant-based, with this new range of dairy-free essentials.

If you're looking to cut down on how much dairy you're eating, a list of go-to plant-based alternatives is a really good starting point.

Finding the right alternatives for the likes of milk, cheese and butter is key to prepping delicious plant-based meals at home, especially if you've only recently started reducing your dairy intake.

That's why Dairygold has just launched a tasty new range of plant-based essentials, providing a delicious alternative for anyone looking to include more dairy-free ingredients and dishes in their diet.

The Dairygold Plant Based range does it like dairy, with four deliciously creamy products available - Plant Based Spread, Plant Based Grated, Plant Based Slices and a Plant Based M’LK drink. These can be cooked, heated, melted or enjoyed as they are, making them the perfect range of plant-based essentials to reach for when you're cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

These new products are entirely vegan, dairy-free, gluten free and lactose free, making them suitable for vegans, flexitarians or someone who's simply looking to eat more plant-based dishes and meals.

We recently put some of the new range to the test, creating a tasty toastie lunch using the Plant Based Spread, Plant Based Grated and Plant Based Slices.

You can follow along with Cassie's recipe video below but first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

Ingredients

2 slices sourdough bread

Dairygold Plant Based Spread

Dairygold Plant Based White Slices

Dairygold Plant Based White Grated

Red onion, chopped

Tomato, chopped

Now that you've got your ingredients in order, you're only a few short steps away from tucking into your delicious plant-based toastie...

Step 1: Cover the two slices of bread with Dairygold Plant Based Spread, layering the spread on both sides of each slice.

Step 2: Place one slice on the pan and pile it with the Dairy Gold Plant Based White Slices and White Grated. Add your tomatoes and onions, before covering it over with the second slice of bread.

Step 3: When the underside of the bread is golden and toasted, flip to toast the other side of the sandwich. Then remove from the heat, cut, serve and enjoy!

Check out the clip below to see the final results...

Find the full Dairygold Plant Based range in stores nationwide.