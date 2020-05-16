Close

Siopa Vino off-license has just been added to Just Eat

By Alan Fisher

May 16, 2020 at 1:36pm

Siopa Vino off-license has just been added to Just Eat along with a host of restaurants.

We don't know when we will be able to hit the pubs again but fear not, we can get some booze delivered straight to our door.

Siopa Vino has a lovely range of wines and you can get a side order from a host of new restaurant additions.

Ramen Co, Hang Dai, Beouf along with Farmer Browns and BRÚ House are a few of the additions.

Check out the full list for Dublin here:

Abrakebabra, Swords
Arisu Korean Restaurant, D1
Artisan Chef, D22
Boeuf Restaurant, D2
BRÚ House, Fairview
Cu Chulainns of Ongar
Dollard New York Style Pizza, Mount Merrion
Farmer Browns, Rathmines
Fit Fat Cafe, Coolock
Gallaghers Boxty House, D2
Glas Restaurant, D2
Gourmet Food Parlour, Malahide
Hang Dai, D2
Kimchi Hophouse, D1
La Caverna Restaurant and Wine Bar, D2
Le Pastis, Blackrock
Maneki Tea Talk, D2
Musashi, Hogan Place
Nero XVII, D7
Offbeat Donuts, George’s Quay
Offbeat Donuts, Tallaght
Ramen Co, Rathmines
Red Torch Ginger, D2
Siopa Vino Off Licence, D2
Sophia Townhouse, Malahide
Square One, Sandyford
Subway, Gullivers Park, Santry
Tops Pizza & Fried Chicken, Crumlin
Wallace Taverna, D1
White Moose Cafe, D7

That's a lot of new additions.

