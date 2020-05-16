Siopa Vino off-license has just been added to Just Eat along with a host of restaurants.

We don't know when we will be able to hit the pubs again but fear not, we can get some booze delivered straight to our door.

Siopa Vino has a lovely range of wines and you can get a side order from a host of new restaurant additions.

Ramen Co, Hang Dai, Beouf along with Farmer Browns and BRÚ House are a few of the additions.

Check out the full list for Dublin here:

Abrakebabra, Swords

Arisu Korean Restaurant, D1

Artisan Chef, D22

Boeuf Restaurant, D2

BRÚ House, Fairview

Cu Chulainns of Ongar

Dollard New York Style Pizza, Mount Merrion

Farmer Browns, Rathmines

Fit Fat Cafe, Coolock

Gallaghers Boxty House, D2

Glas Restaurant, D2

Gourmet Food Parlour, Malahide

Hang Dai, D2

Kimchi Hophouse, D1

La Caverna Restaurant and Wine Bar, D2

Le Pastis, Blackrock

Maneki Tea Talk, D2

Musashi, Hogan Place

Nero XVII, D7

Offbeat Donuts, George’s Quay

Offbeat Donuts, Tallaght

Ramen Co, Rathmines

Red Torch Ginger, D2

Siopa Vino Off Licence, D2

Sophia Townhouse, Malahide

Square One, Sandyford

Subway, Gullivers Park, Santry

Tops Pizza & Fried Chicken, Crumlin

Wallace Taverna, D1

White Moose Cafe, D7

That's a lot of new additions.