Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good

What better way to drink gin than out of a mini tub with a rubber duckie

Candlelight Bar is a hidden gem for cocktails in Dublin. Located above Siam Thai, it specialises in creating the ultimate cocktail experience.

You can tell that so much thought and effort has been put in to every drink you order and every single one is bursting with character. 

This quirky cocktail is made to share for two but is often ordered for four. It can be found in Candlelight Bar in Dundrum. It consists of Hendrick's Gin, lemon juice, orange curacaos, elderflower Fever Tree Tonic and is then topped with a lavender and rose foam.

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A big ol' video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

