14 female-owned businesses to support this International Women's Day

And every day. Obviously.

It's International Women's Day and as the foodies among you will know, there's no shortage of female-owned businesses in the Greater Dublin Area to celebrate and support. From cafes to catering, organic farms to out-of-this world cocktails, the ladies have us covered in pretty much every aspect. Some of these businesses may be ones you already know and love, some you may be discovering for the first time. The common denominator is that they all provide delicious, consistently top-quality goods, and are integral parts of the Irish foodie landscape. Let's get into it.

Oh, and before you ask - International Men's Day is November 19th.

The Saucy Cow

Saucy Cow/soon to be Saucy Club is owned by vegan food extraordinaire Róisín Lawlor. Specialising in loaded fries and big dirty burgers, The Saucy Cow is a must for an almighty vegan feed. Currently residing at Eatyard every Thursday - Sunday, with a permanent location coming soon.

Meltdown

The last word in Dublin toasties, Meltdown have two delicious locations on Leeson Street and Montague Street and can't be bet in terms of cheesy goodness. See also their sister hustle Winedown for the best in boozy pairings.

Perch

A speciality coffee shop inside the iconic red brick kiosk on Dublin's Leeson Street, with regularly rotating guest espressos and delicious treats. A great one to hit up if you've returned to the office in the area recently.

505 Coffee

Gemma is the friendly face behind 505 on the Loughlinstown stretch of the N11, pouring Badger and Dodo coffee and serving up delicious sweet and savoury pastries.

Hatch

Loved by sea swimmers and speciality coffee stans alike, Hatch have two locations in Sandycove and Blackrock Village with owner Mealla overseeing the tasty brews and friendly neighbourhood vibes.

Thru the Green

The pioneer of a now thriving drive thru coffee scene in Dublin, Aussie-born Kiz is known and loved by regulars for her friendly chats and eye for design - TTG is one of the most aesthetically pleasing shipping containers you'll see this side of the equator.

Surge Coffee

Serving up speciality coffee and natural wines, Surge is a favourite among Clontarf locals - particularly of the canine variety.

Emer's Kitchen

Another Leeson Street spot with freshly prepared salads, snacks and treats and a friendly welcome guaranteed.

McNally Farm

Jenny McNally is responsible for transforming the McNally family farm into an organic fruit and veg haven, now selling directly to consumers online, at farmers markets and at their own North Dublin HQ. Always fresh, always delicious.

Lami's Kitchen

A Dublin based catering company specialising in the best of authentic African dishes, offering regular Insta cooking tutorials too.

The Cookie Lounge

The Cookie Lounge is owned by baker and occasional food blogger Sheneece, who takes the bars and biscuits of your childhood and transforms them into show-stopping desserts. Available for delivery nationwide - perfect for birthdays and special occasions. Or just a Thursday, tbh.

Cream of the Crop Gelato

This Dublin based business creates artisan gelato from surplus foods, with a delish flavour selection and plenty of vegan options too.

Provender Wine Bar

A cosy neighbourhood wine bar with an excellent selection of natural and organic bottles and most importantly, cheeses to accompany. Run by Jennifer Lyons, Katie Sullivan and Eleanor Myler.

Sparkles Cocktail

A bespoke mobile bar service serving up speciality cocktails, run by Upcoming Entrepreneur Winner at the Hergenuity Afrika Awards Aramide Oluwole. Definitely one to hit up for hen parties, showers and big birthdays.

Header image via Instagram/The Saucy Club

READ NEXT: There's a new monthly flea market coming to The Liberties