5 Dublin spots where you can get a colourful latte

We all know that half the fun of ordering a latte is how aesthetically pleasing it is (and if you disagree, who are you lying for). These Dublin cafés have some of the most colourful lattes about, be it matcha, or beetroot, perfect for your insta feed.

One Kinda Folk

We've all been mesmerised by the striking green matcha, but this blue one might just take the cake. One Kinda Folk makes their blue matcha with blue butterfly pea flowers, and is caffeine free for those who don't need it.

You can find One Kinda Folk in Ranelagh.

Póg

Póg brings you this pink latte, for those not into coffee, but definitely into cafés. They do a range of colourful lattes, including regular matcha, beet chai, charcoal, and turmeric.

There are four Póg locations in Dublin, one in Howth, Malahide, Tara Street and one on Bachelors Walk.

Legit Coffee Co.

There's something mesmerising about a matcha latte in this shade of deep blue, in a matching cup to boot. You're undoubtedly going to feel some kind of mood drinking this bad boy, and not just because it's full of antioxidants.

Legit Coffee Co. is based on Meath Street.

Copper + Straw

For a classic Shrek green latte (you really can't go wrong with the traditional matcha) look no further than Copper + Straw. During festive periods this café does other colourful lattes, for example the Red Velvet latte at Christmas.

You can find Copper + Straw on Arran Quay.

Vanilla Pod Eatery

Just look at those colours! Choose between a Turmeric latte or a Beetroot latte at The Vanilla Pod Eatery.

Vanilla Pod Eatery has three locations, one in Carrickmines, one in Leopardstown, and one in Blackrock.

Thank us later when you're Insta' feed is looking stunning.

