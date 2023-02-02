5 new Dublin pubs we are pumped to visit in 2023

The Dublin pub scene has been nothing but thriving since the eradication of 'wet' pubs from our vocabulary

Dublin is awash with exciting new bar ventures, from the neighbourhood bar to the dog-friendly hideouts we've collected a list of our top openers that we can't wait to visit this year:

5. Tapped

Dublin 2's 47 Nassau Street, for more info click here

Boasting the niche title of, the only bar in Dublin with a Grafton Street entrance, Tapped does indeed have a dual entrance on Nassau Street and Grafton Street. The spot which took over from the Porterhouse Central, opened in September 2022, with a whole new look. Tapped is home to over 50 taps on-site, which places it within spitting distance of another title, one of the bars with the most taps in all of Ireland. The inside has been completely transformed with a 15-metre concrete bar with whatever drink you desire on tap: wine, beer, cocktails, you name it.



4. PYE

Dundrum's Main Street, for more info click here

An absolute institution of Dundrum Village the Eagle House and The Nest closed down during covid to make way for a brand new venue. Opened last year the bar and beer garden has been utterly transformed by a fresh lick of pink paint, with accents of green that give it a Juicy Couture circa 2006 vibe (in the best way possible). It's a dog-dedicated spot, complete with all the bits to make those tails wag, from a doggie vending machine to a little hidey-hole underneath the human booths for your dog to get some kip in.

3. Magnet

The Liberties 131 Thomas Street more info click here

The makers of the hippest Dublin 8 boozers, have recently launched a third bar to add to their trifecta. Joining Lucky's on Meath Street, Rialto's The Circular is the excellently named Magnet, which stands on the corner of Thomas Street and Bridgefoot Street. The space that once held The Emmet Bar has been given a full revamp and as with its sister bars, has uncovered some incredible period features in the process. It's a narrow little spot but deceptively big in the back, which is a great spot for club nights and up-and-coming DJ sets. They got a decent draft selection, some whimsical canned beers alongside some classic cocktails on offer.

2. Kodiak

Rathmines's 304 Rathmines Road Lower, more info here

Fans of the Northside beacon Bonobos are no doubt delighted that the sister bar has opened up in the cavernous space on Rathmines Road Lower. The continuity of Kodiak being the sister bar to Bonobos is hard to miss, from the high-quality mid-century decor taken straight out of a Millenial Pinterest to the pints on tap, the standard of margs and the pizza menu are all very similar to Bonobos. Taking the mantra of 'if it ain't broke' to the heart of it.

1. Fidelity

Smithfield's 79 Queen Street, more info here

When the people behind The Big Romance on Parnell Street and Whiplash, one of Ireland's top craft beer breweries, are involved you know it's going to be a good venture. True to form the spot which used to hold Dublin's divey Dice Bar, is constantly packed. Which could have something to do with the new slickness of the decor and the emphasis paid to the sound, with a new bespoke sound system and acoustic panelling installed. It's a welcome neighbourhood bar, with a jazzy cocktail list, and a superb range of beers on draft- as you might expect from Whiplashers.

