5 variations of the classic mince pie to try in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

December 3, 2021 at 3:29pm

We'll never tire of a warm mince pie with a dollop of cream or custard. It's a classic for a reason.

But if you're looking to branch out and try something more experimental this festive season, cafes across Dublin are coming up with their own take on the classic. We've got mince pie cruffins, mince pie cookie sambos and pretty much every other mince-y twist imaginable. Let's get into it.

Mince Pie Cruffin from Mud Bakery

Sourdough cruffin with spiced custard, clotted cream topped with pan fried Christmas pud and a dotey gingerbread star.

Mince Pie French Toast from Ebb & Flow

Homemade mincemeat and brioche french toast drizzled all over with delicious brandy butter. The ultimate festive brunch dish.

Mince Pie Cookie Sambos from Bump and Grind

This drive thru spot has a gorge Christmas menu featuring mince pie cookie sambos, espresso martini brownies and Baileys choc truffles.

Mince Pie Croissants from Two Pups

These double baked delights are stuffed with mincemeat and creme patisserie. The perfect festive pastry!

Vegan Mince Pies from Oh Happy Treats

Not exactly a twist per se, but always great to find a plant based version of a classic so everyone can get into the festive mood.

Will you try a twist on the classic this festive season?

Header image via Instagram/ebbflowcamden 

