Beer Garden Guide – This Harold’s Cross Spot Is Ideal For Basking On A Summer’s Day

Harold’s Cross is the ideal location for those who enjoy a mix of suburban life and city centre living. Close enough to town that you can walk to Grafton Street in about half an hour but far enough away that you can enjoy a peaceful South Dublin lifestyle.

If you do one day settle down in the HX, you’ll need a local to call your own. Right in the heart of the main road, just a stone’s throw from Harold’s Cross Park, you’ll find just what you’re looking for in McGarry’s Bar.

Regular Lovin readers might recognise the name from previous articles we’ve done on the Irish Liverpool Supporter’s Club which gathers here for matches on a weekly basis. However, you don’t need to be a die-hard follower of The Reds to enjoy everything McGarry’s has to offer, particularly on a warm summer’s day.

If you walk straight through the bar and out the back you’ll find a haven where you can kick back and enjoy a few drinks in the sun. On arrival, you’ll notice that while the space is relatively compact, there are usually enough tables to go round.

The design of this beer garden makes it a real suntrap and if the mercury rises to anything above 20 degrees then nothing but shorts and t-shirts will do. The comfortable seating is a step up from standard wooden beer garden fare and the TV on the wall makes McGarry’s the perfect spot to watch the game while getting some vitamin D.

If the time gets away from you on a summer visit to McGarry’s, fear not as dinner is served from the on-site BBQ which takes pride of place in the beer garden.

All of the fun isn’t limited to the outside though, as the pool table inside as well as regular quiz nights should be enough to tempt you to stay once the sun goes in.

McGarry’s can be accessed by both the number 9 and 16 buses from town but on a sunny day you’re better off strolling your way down along the canal.

Pull up a chair, slap on some suncream and let McGarry’s take care of the rest.