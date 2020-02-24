Best pancakes in Dublin: Top 10 places to visit on Pancake Tuesday

For the day that's in it, we've identified the places that do the best pancakes in Dublin.

Pancake Tuesday is upon us and with it comes the freedom to eat as many pancakes as you want with zero guilt.

Depending on where you're located in Dublin, you should consider hitting up one of the top 10 spots for pancakes at lunchtime on Tuesday to get your fix.

Then, once work is over, head home for a homemade pancake bonanza - starting with a few savoury ones and finishing it off with a sweet one or two for dessert, obviously.

Yaaaasssss.

1. Avoca

Avoca's new location in Ballsbridge is home to a stunning stack of thick, blueberry buttermilk pancakes. Super fluffy, and served with a garnish of berries, caramelised macadamia nuts and edible flowers, these pancakes are what can only be described as heavenly. One for the 'gram.

2. Alma

A family-run Argentinian cafe on the South Circular Road, Alma has become well known for their signature dulce de leche pancakes. This dish is a flavour sensation - rich dulce de leche sauce, brandy and orange mascarpone and blood orange slices. A firm favourite.

3. The Carrot's Tail

Relatively new to Rathmines, The Carrot's Tail is a plant-based and zero waste cafe. Vegans shouldn't be left out of Pancake Tuesday and they definitely aren't at this place because the pancakes are a revelation.

4. Herb Street

This place in Grand Canal Dock just has so many pancake options – blueberry pancakes with orange and honey butter, banana and hazelnut chocolate spread or chocolate and whipped cream. Delish.

5. Metro Café

This traditional café on South William Street has a lovely laid back atmosphere, nab a table outside for some quality people watching while you eat your pancakes drowning in maple syrup.

6. Lemon & Co

With two locations on Dawson Street and South William Street you can get any kind of sweet or savoury toppings on a pancake, crepe or gluten-free buckwheat pancake.

The absolute winner has got to the the Power Plus crepe with spinach, cheddar, bacon, and garlic mayo – serious feed!

7. Queen of Tarts

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes with a seasonal fruit compote and lashings of maple syrup – these pancakes seriously hit the spot.

Just be warned - you'll be rolled out of the place!

8. Brother Hubbard North & South

A sibling on either side of the Liffey means you're never too far from one of these brilliant spots...

Their Moroccan-style Semolina pancakes are absolutely perfect, served with ricotta crème, summer berry and rose compote, fresh mint and hazelnut-almond praline.

9. Gino's

The place that's to blame for delicious smells wafting down Grafton Street and making us all want to bathe in Nutella, gelato, crepes and waffles.

Four locations, and about five billion gorge fillings to choose from. Grab one on your lunch break, just make sure you get a napkin to wipe the telltale Nutella signs off your face.

Word on the street is that they'll be giving away free crepes between 9am and 12pm on Pancake Tuesday.

10. Póg Froyo

You can't argue with a stack of protein pancakes with two toppings for €5.95, now can you?

Get thee to 33 Bachelors Walk immediately!