Delicious new Chinese restaurant opens up in Bray

A delicious new Chinese restaurant has just opened up in Bray.

Honestly, the food was amazing.

Say hello to Little King:

This place just launched in the Martello, on Bray seafront, last week and is currently just doing takeaway and delivery.

First of all, the menu was like nothing I had seen before and it excited me.

It's not just your run of the mill Chinese dishes and that's what makes this place special.

So what did I get my hands on?

I tried steamed BBQ pork buns, green curry beef short rib, prawn pad Thai, and prawn sesame toast.

I love pork buns so I was pleased to start with them. The prawn toast was new to me and I am absolutely here for it while the prawn pad thai was delish.

I have to say that the green curry was my favorite, though.

As you can see from the video, the beef literally fell off the bone with chopsticks.

What else could you possibly want?

There are some amazing dishes like lamb shank massaman that I'm dying to try. Like, have you ever heard of that combo before because I have not!