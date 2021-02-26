Close

Dublin cinema named amongst '50 most beautiful cinemas in the world'

By Sarah Finnan

February 26, 2021 at 4:34pm

One Dublin theatre has been named amongst the top in the world with Time Out New York listing the Stella Cinema at number 16 on their pick of the 50 most beautiful cinemas in the whole world.

Quite an achievement, non?

Sharing the good news over on social media this afternoon, the Stella team posted a screenshot of the original article, accompanying it with their own caption that said:

"Sweet 16. Absolutely delighted to have been ranked at number 16 in @timeoutnewyork’s list of The 50 Most Beautiful Cinemas in The World!

"Side by side with absolute royalty and pioneers of the cinema landscape."

Commending the place for its "Gatsby-esque tszuj", the Stella was praised for restoring the building of its old 1920s grandeur. Lavishing praise on the mosaic tiling, art deco railings, hand-painted ceiling, chandelier and the" dress-to-impress cocktail club", Time Out New York claims that it's Ireland's "swishest" cinema.

Saying that article is "a beautiful read for any cinema fan", it's likely to send anyone missing the pictures down a deep pit of nostalgia... so make sure you have the tissues to hand. You can read the full thing here.

Header image via Instagram/Stella Cinemas

