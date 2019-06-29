Thousands Expected To Attend Dublin Pride Parade Today

Happy Pride, guys.

Today is the day and the countdown to the parade is on.

Last year saw more than 60,000 people attend the parade and the numbers are expected to be roughly the same this year.

The Dublin Pride parade will kick off at 1pm.

The route starts on O’Connell Street, turns on to Eden Quay and goes past Liberty Hall, where the first LGBTQ march started in 1983 and had roughly 200 participants.

Over 7,000 people from 150 different groups are expected to attend.

It’s also the first time the GAA, civil and public servants will take part.

It’s looking like a mixed day weather wise, with rain and sun expected throughout the day so be prepared.