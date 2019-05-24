Every Proud Dubliner NEEDS One Of These Hilarious T-Shirts

د . إAEDSRر . س

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt about the Irish it’s that we are proud people when it comes to our hometown.

Whether you’re a Ballymun-er or from Foxrock, you bet you’ve let people know from the moment you’ve met them.

This Dublin-based company is taking it a step further with these crazy t-shirts.

Using iconic logos, these t-shirts are slick as hell.

Calling all those peeps from:

Tallaght

View this post on Instagram

Red hot on the red line 🔥🔥

A post shared by Suburban Sportswear (@suburbansportswear_ie) on

 

Castleknock

View this post on Instagram

#castleknock #dublin

A post shared by Suburban Sportswear (@suburbansportswear_ie) on

 

Ranelagh

View this post on Instagram

#ranelagh #dublin

A post shared by Suburban Sportswear (@suburbansportswear_ie) on

 

Killester

View this post on Instagram

#killester #dublin

A post shared by Suburban Sportswear (@suburbansportswear_ie) on

 

Stoneybatter

View this post on Instagram

#stoneybatter #dublin

A post shared by Suburban Sportswear (@suburbansportswear_ie) on

 

Finglas

View this post on Instagram

#finglas #fila #dublin #hoodie

A post shared by Suburban Sportswear (@suburbansportswear_ie) on

Dalkey

View this post on Instagram

#dalkey #dublin

A post shared by Suburban Sportswear (@suburbansportswear_ie) on

And my personal fave…

View this post on Instagram

#northstrand #dublin

A post shared by Suburban Sportswear (@suburbansportswear_ie) on

These are GAS!

All t-shirts are unisex and made from super soft cotton.

T-shirts are €30 and jumpers are €40.

To learn more click here. 

 

