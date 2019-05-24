Every Proud Dubliner NEEDS One Of These Hilarious T-Shirts

Share this restaurant by email

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt about the Irish it’s that we are proud people when it comes to our hometown.

Whether you’re a Ballymun-er or from Foxrock, you bet you’ve let people know from the moment you’ve met them.

This Dublin-based company is taking it a step further with these crazy t-shirts.

Using iconic logos, these t-shirts are slick as hell.

Calling all those peeps from:

Tallaght

Castleknock

Ranelagh

Killester

Stoneybatter

Finglas

Dalkey

And my personal fave…

These are GAS!

All t-shirts are unisex and made from super soft cotton.

T-shirts are €30 and jumpers are €40.

To learn more click here.